Local lawmaker probes for answers on green pond, Boring Co. operations

A green pond at a Boring Company construction site has been buried — but concerns and questions still remain over the Vegas Loop project.

To move the needle and get some answers, local lawmakers are holding a meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m.

"This is a multi-billion-dollar corporation that has been cited for violating our health and safety laws almost every year. So we want to hear what their plan is to make sure that doesn't happen going forward," Assemblymember Howard Watts (D) said.

Watts, who chairs the Joint Interim Standing Committee on Growth and Infrastructure, says state agencies will be questioned over several issues that have been brought forward by local media outlets. That includes the green pond off Paradise Road, OSHA investigations, and fines for illicit dumping — all of which we've reported on at Channel 13. You can check out the agenda here.

Watts said the green pond was the last straw after learning NDEP did not take any water samples or write a formal report when they visited the site mid-November.

"Why was the Boring Company trusted enough for there not to be testing on that water?" Watts asked.

“These are the things that we want to get answers to, to make sure that our regulators are doing their jobs and ensuring that these companies are playing by the rules," he continued.

OSHA and NDEP will attend the meeting, while the Governor's Office declined to attend.

