Local News

Boring Company worker hospitalized with crushing injuries from tunnel work

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters responded to an industrial incident at a Boring Company site on Paradise Road.

Dispatchers say crews were called just after 10 p.m. for reports of a worker with a crushing injury inside a tunnel.

Firefighters reached the patient, used a specialized basket to lift him out with an on-site crane, and he was then taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he is reported to be stable.

Tunnel operations have been temporarily halted while this incident is under investigation.

