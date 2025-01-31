Man pleads guilty to murder, terrorism charges related to 2022 Strip stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing two people and injuring another six during a 2022 stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip has agreed to plead guilty to multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, battery, and acts of terrorism.

That was in exchange for the state dropping the death penalty.

WATCH: New video shows 2022 attack on the Las Vegas Strip

New video shows 2022 attack on the Las Vegas Strip

In October 2022, Yoni Barrios told police that he arrived in Las Vegas from California and was planning to move in with a friend. However, when he got to the valley, the friend said he could not stay at his house. Barrios also told police he took a bus to the Strip and other passengers made fun of him.

According to an arrest report, when Barrios arrived, he asked "chauffeurs" for a ride back to California before walking to the Wynn and asking a janitor about job opportunities. Barrios said he asked the janitor to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, for him so he could "return home to Guatemala."

Barrios also claims he was attempting to sell knives so he could get money to go back home. Barrios says the guard then told him to "jump in front of a train."

Barrios eventually approached a group of showgirls that were standing near an escalator, said he was a chef, and asked to take pictures with them. He told police he thought the women were laughing at him and that's when he began stabbing people.

Eight people were stabbed during the attack. Two Las Vegas locals, later identified as 47-year-old Brent Hallett and 30-year-old Maris DiGiovanni, died from their injuries while the other six victims have since recovered.

I spoke with Scott Coffee, who is Barrios' attorney. He said the attack was fueled by an untreated mental illness and that Barrios had been trying to get help in California, before he came to Las Vegas.

Barrios was initially found not competent to stand trial and Coffee explained that Barrios has been getting treatment at a state facility for the past couple of years.

"What happens is that you're trying to restore them to competency. You do that with different medications to treat the mental illness to bring it under control," Coffee said. "It took a long time to get the mix of medications correct where he could understand proceedings and make decisions with me."

WATCH: Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect found competent for trial

Man accused of mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip found competent for trial

As part of the plea agreement, Barrios pleaded guilty but mentally ill. I asked Coffee to explain what that means since it's not a sentence that comes up often.

"The idea is that while somebody's still criminally responsible, they should still be able to get medical treatment for their mental illness because they could be a danger to others or face an increased suicide risk if they aren't on medication," Coffee said. "It only happens when someone is fairly to severely mentally ill. We have to come in at sentencing with a preponderance of evidence that the person is mentally ill. They can still plead guilty. However, in order to continue treatment, they have to prove they still need medication."

Barrios was facing the death penalty, which was dropped as part of his plea agreement and Coffee said his mental health played a role in that decision.

"I understand how he's been portrayed. The fact of the matter is he was very mentally ill at the time of the offense. He's not been a problem for the state. He's never been a problem for me to deal with. He's never been an issue for the courts," Coffee said. "This incident is a tragedy and it's definitely a call for reform. I think what the prosecution did here was tough but fair. I understand why they asked for the plea they did. I'm grateful they were willing to drop the death penalty because the mental illness was the motivating factor."

Now the question is if Barrios will be able to continue receiving his medication in prison.

"There have been concerns raised in court two days ago that the medication regime has changed at the detention center. That's been an ongoing problem with cases," Coffee said. "There's a concern as to whether or not he'll remain competent. I suspect that he will but it's one of those things that we have to watch out for."

Barrios has agreed to a sentence of life without parole. A formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 14.