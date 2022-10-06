Police say scene is 'under control' following mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police have confirmed eight people were stabbed, two of which have died, by a suspect who is currently in the custody in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

In a press conference, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren claims the scene is currently "under control" and "appears safe, as of now." The area near Sands Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard will remain closed while police try "to recover some evidence," Capt. Dori Koren says.

Capt. Dori Koren confirms that, currently, of the eight total victims, "three are in critical condition while the others appear stable."

While Capt. Dori Koren does clarify that the investigation is still "extremely early in the process," he maintains that there is "no safety issue at this time."

Further information will be provided at the second media briefing by LVMPD, which will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m.

This story is developing, check back later for updates. Also, tune in to 13 Action News at 3 p.m. for a live stream of the press conference.