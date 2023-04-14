Local wins over $32,000 on penny slot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local is celebrating after hitting it big at Rampart Casino.
Casino officials said a player won $32,541 on a penny slot.
They added she has been coming to Rampart Casino since 2006.
