Local wins over $32,000 on penny slot

Rampart jackpot
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local is celebrating after hitting it big at Rampart Casino.

Casino officials said a player won $32,541 on a penny slot.

They added she has been coming to Rampart Casino since 2006.

