Two jackpot winners hit big money within 12 hours on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are celebrating after hitting big jackpots within 12 hours of each other on the Strip.
On Thursday night around 11 p.m., a guest at Caesars Palace won $240,000 while playing video poker.
Then, Curtis Rodgers from British Columbia in Canada walked into Harrah's Las Vegas at 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Caesars Entertainment said he's in town for a business trip.
Rodgers hit a Mega Jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em poker and won $363,128. He won an additional $12,500 on the Fortune bet.
He said he plans to use his winnings to try his luck again on the casino floor.
