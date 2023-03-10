Caesars Palace guest goes home with big money after hitting jackpot
Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Caesars Palace guest is celebrating Friday a little early.
That's because they're taking home $100,000 after hitting a jackpot Thursday.
The resort said a Caesars Rewards member was playing video poker when they won at 10:30 p.m.
