Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Valley visitor takes home big payday after hitting jackpot off the Strip

Rampart Jackpot 3-2-23
PR Plus
Rampart Jackpot 3-2-23
Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 18:58:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley visitor is celebrating a huge win off the Strip.

A guest at the Rampart Casino is taking home $40,000.

The casino said a visitor hit a Royal Flush at the casino's high limit room on Wednesday night.

MORE JACKPOTS:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH