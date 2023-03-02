Valley visitor takes home big payday after hitting jackpot off the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley visitor is celebrating a huge win off the Strip.
A guest at the Rampart Casino is taking home $40,000.
The casino said a visitor hit a Royal Flush at the casino's high limit room on Wednesday night.
