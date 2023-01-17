Watch Now
Three Las Vegas casinos saw guests win big with jackpots worth thousands

Three people got some extra cash in their wallet after the weekend!
Posted at 9:23 PM, Jan 16, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people got some extra cash in their wallet after the weekend!

One guest from Florida named Gabriel Moreno won an almost a $200k jackpot after scoring the major progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker. His winnings totaled to $199,281.40 after a game at Paris Las Vegas.

Moreno and his wife said they plan to remodel their house and invest the rest of the money.

At Harrah's Las Vegas Sunday, a guest who was celebrating their birthday won $130k after landing a six card straight flush on "I Luv Suits."

At Caesars Palace, the third winner of the weekend took a lucky chance and hit a $119,000 jackpot on a slot machine on Sunday.

