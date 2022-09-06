Local hits $61K jackpot over Labor Day weekend at Rampart Casino
Posted at 9:19 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:19:28-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky local hit a $61K jackpot over Labor Day weekend at Rampart Casino.
According to a news release, Thomas was playing the Tarzan penny machine at Rampart Casino when he hit the jackpot after placing a $5 bet.
