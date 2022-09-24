Lucky visitor hits $110K jackpot at The Orleans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky Las Vegas visitor is starting their weekend off right after hitting a $110K Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino on Wednesday.

The guest, who hails from California and requested to remain anonymous, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker with his wife on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, the guest hit a seven-card straight flush (eight to ace of clubs with a joker), capturing the Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $110,363.

MORE JACKPOT STORIES:

