Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Lucky visitor hits $110K jackpot at The Orleans

Jackpot at the Orleans
Boyd Gaming
Jackpot at the Orleans
Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 18:37:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky Las Vegas visitor is starting their weekend off right after hitting a $110K Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino on Wednesday.

The guest, who hails from California and requested to remain anonymous, was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker with his wife on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, the guest hit a seven-card straight flush (eight to ace of clubs with a joker), capturing the Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $110,363.

MORE JACKPOT STORIES:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH