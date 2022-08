LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Arizona Charlie's at Decatur said they handed out jackpots throughout the first three weeks of August.

In the press release, more than a dozen lucky local winners have taken home nearly $400,000 in bingo jackpots.

The bingo halls have paid out a total of $393,000 in jackpots this month.

Jackpot prizes have ranged from $1,200 to more than $71,000, with one lucky player at Boulder taking home $50,665 and one lucky player at Decatur taking home $71,663.