LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A visitor from Arizona is going home with a lot more cash in his pocket!

Ryan was playing Pai Gow Poker Tuesday night. Luckily for him, he played his cards right. At the Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Ryan earned $147,035.76.

His winning hand was a queen high, seven card straight flush. This marks the second Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot at a Boyd Gaming property in 2023 according to officials.

