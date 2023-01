LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A guest was able to walk away from the Las Vegas Strip with some extra cash in their pocket!

Officials with Caesars Entertainment said that a guest won $1,040,252 while playing slots. The guest was playing the Dragon Link Machine and was betting $25.00.

The player also won the money early in the day, playing at 4 a.m. in the morning on Monday.

