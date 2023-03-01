Treasure Island announces big jackpot winners in February

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — February was a month of winning over at Treasure Island.

The casino and resort said nine different people from nine different states won jackpots over $10,000.

Allison from California took home $18,625 on the Dragon Link Progressive

Anita from Tennessee won $10,970 on the Jinse Dao Dragon Slot

Robin visiting from Utah won $42,911 on the Rakin' Bacon Grand Progressive

Brandon from Ohio won $12,500 on the Top Dollar Triple Diamond

Donald visiting from Minnesota won $37,560 on the Rakin' Bacon Grand Progressive

Socorro from Washington won $14,580 on the Dancing Drum Prosperity Grand

Paul visiting from Delaware won $14,739 on the Shimmering Seven Revolution machine

Frank from Illinois won $10,539 on the Bao Zhu Zhao Fu machine

Glenn from Hawaii took home $14,000 after hitting seven out of seven numbers on the Keno Slot machine

MORE JACKPOTS: