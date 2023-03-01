Treasure Island announces big jackpot winners in February

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — February was a month of winning over at Treasure Island.
The casino and resort said nine different people from nine different states won jackpots over $10,000.
- Allison from California took home $18,625 on the Dragon Link Progressive
- Anita from Tennessee won $10,970 on the Jinse Dao Dragon Slot
- Robin visiting from Utah won $42,911 on the Rakin' Bacon Grand Progressive
- Brandon from Ohio won $12,500 on the Top Dollar Triple Diamond
- Donald visiting from Minnesota won $37,560 on the Rakin' Bacon Grand Progressive
- Socorro from Washington won $14,580 on the Dancing Drum Prosperity Grand
- Paul visiting from Delaware won $14,739 on the Shimmering Seven Revolution machine
- Frank from Illinois won $10,539 on the Bao Zhu Zhao Fu machine
- Glenn from Hawaii took home $14,000 after hitting seven out of seven numbers on the Keno Slot machine
