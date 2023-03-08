Watch Now
Boyd Gaming guests win more than $31 million in February

Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 16:52:23-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another round of big winners is being announced by Boyd Gaming.

The organization said more than $31 million in jackpots was handed out last month to multiple winners.

On February 9, Mark M. made a $1 bet on a Lock It Link machine at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino and ended going home with more than $15,000.

On February 11, Sinda walked away with over $17,000. Main Street Station Casino officials said she was playing on a Luxury Line machine.

Ernesto stopped by the Fremont Casino and hit a jackpot over $12,000 from a Coin Trio Fortune Trials machine on February 12.

Devon stopped by Aliante Casino and decided to play Wheel of Fortune. He ended up winning more than $250,000 for a sweet Valentine's Day treat.

On February 24, Georgeanne stopped by the California Hotel and Casino. Casino officials say she placed a $3.52 spin on Rakin' Bacon and won more than $28,000.

And on February 28, Ryan was visiting the Suncoast Hotel & Casino from Arizona. He ended up winning more than $147,000 on Boyd Gaming's regional linked Pai Gow Poker.

