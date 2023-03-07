Guest gets lucky hitting jackpot early Sunday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An early morning playing video poker is leading to a big payday.
Caesars Entertainment said a Caesars Rewards member was playing at Caesars Palace on Sunday.
That's when the guest hit a $100,000 jackpot at 4:30 a.m.
