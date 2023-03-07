Watch Now
Guest gets lucky hitting jackpot early Sunday morning

Jackpot
Posted at 10:10 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 01:10:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An early morning playing video poker is leading to a big payday.

Caesars Entertainment said a Caesars Rewards member was playing at Caesars Palace on Sunday.

That's when the guest hit a $100,000 jackpot at 4:30 a.m.

