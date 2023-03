NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A player walked away from a north valley casino with thousands more in his pocket!

Officials representing the Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa and Boyd Gaming announced that a a guest was playing Pai Gow poker Wednesday afternoon.

Boyd Gaming Officials with Boyd Gaming and Aliante Casino, Hotel and Spa announced that a north valley local scored a jackpot of 252,000 while playing Pai Gow poker.

This was when the guest hit a progressive jackpot and earned a total of $252,000.

Micheal H. is a North Las Vegas local.

