Player at Caesars Palace wins $139k jackpot while betting $750

Caesars Entertainment
A Caesars Rewards member at Caesars Palace was playing slots until they scored $139,000 overnight while betting $750.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overnight win!

An official with Caesars Palace said a guest won a jackpot of $139k while playing slots.

The guest is a Caesars Rewards member who was betting $750.

