Player at Caesars Palace wins $139k jackpot while betting $750

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overnight win!
An official with Caesars Palace said a guest won a jackpot of $139k while playing slots.
The guest is a Caesars Rewards member who was betting $750.
