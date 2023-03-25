Player at Caesars Palace wins $139k jackpot while betting $750

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overnight win!

An official with Caesars Palace said a guest won a jackpot of $139k while playing slots.

The guest is a Caesars Rewards member who was betting $750.

