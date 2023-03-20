Lucky St. Patrick's Day gambler hits six-figure jackpot at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Caesars Rewards member found the pot of gold at the rainbow on St. Patrick's Day this year.

At 11 p.m. on Friday, the guest hit a video poker jackpot at Caesars Palace, a company spokesperson says.

The winning hand scored the unidentified Caesars Rewards member a jackpot worth $101, 375.

This jackpot rounded out a jackpot-filled 24 hours at Caesars Entertainment properties.

The day prior, a Caesars Palace guest won $240,000 playing video poker, Channel 13 was told. And earlier Friday morning, a Harrah's Las Vegas visitor won $363,128 playing Ultimate Texas Hold 'em.