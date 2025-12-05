Lawsuit seeking to halt Campus for Hope construction dismissed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lawsuit filed against the nonprofit Campus for Hope was dismissed in court this week

This is a story Channel 13 has been following for years.

It all circles around the Campus for Hope, a new transitional homeless facility that will be built on 26 acres of the current Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services center on Charleston Avenue near Jones Boulevard.

The new facility was announced during Gov. Joe Lombardo's State of the State address in January, and it didn't take long before nearby residents expressed concerns about the new facility coming to their neighborhood.

By June of this year, residents James Root and Matthew Wambolt filed a lawsuit to block the construction of the facility.

The lawsuit lists the City of Las Vegas, Clark County, State of Nevada, the Campus for Hope as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim the approval process lacked transparency, saying that there wasn't enough public notice. They're also concerned with so many unhoused people living there.

The plaintiffs were seeking a mandatory injunction, which would stop work on Campus for Hope. However, that was dismissed, which allowed construction on the project to continue.

Defendants also filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, which would mean it can't be brought back to court after any suggested amendments.

Now, Channel 13 has learned that the motion to dismiss was granted, but with the change that it was without prejudice. This means that while the claims made by the plaintiffs didn't have sufficient support, Root and Wambolt could refile their lawsuit if circumstances change or if they can provide better evidence to support their claims.

Campus for Hope provided Channel 13 the following statement after the motion to dismiss was granted:

"We are grateful that the court has granted our motion to dismiss, allowing us to continue our work without distraction. This ruling ensures that we can remain focused on our mission: building a campus that provides dignity, stability, and the comprehensive services people experiencing homelessness need to rebuild their lives. Our core objective is to provide residents with transitional, supportive housing paired with mental‑health care, physical‑health services, job training, case management, and other wraparound supports proven to improve long‑term outcomes.



"We invite all community members to visit our new Community Experience Center to learn firsthand about the project, its design, its purpose, and the safeguards in place to ensure Campus for Hope is a place we can all be proud of. Campus for Hope will continue collaborating with state and local leaders, service providers, and neighborhood stakeholders to ensure the campus becomes a trusted and valued resource for Southern Nevada."



- Kim Jefferies, Campus for Hope CEO

Campus for Hope officially broke ground in July, and a new information center recently opened to offer information for anyone who might have concerns or questions about the project.

