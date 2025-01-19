New transitional housing to be built in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With homelessness on a sharp rise here in the valley, the State of Nevada and valley resorts are looking to get people back on their feet and into permanent housing.

"My administration is committed that every Nevadan, no matter their circumstances, has access to meaningful opportunities to contribute and participate in our state's success," said Governor Joe Lombardo.

During his State of the State address this week, Lombardo announced Campus for Hope, a new transitional housing coming to Las Vegas.

"The campus represents the promise of a better future," said Lombardo.

According to Lombardo, the project is a public-private partnership that will cost $200 million.

However, $100 million will be covered by the state and area resorts will cover the rest.

"Many of the resorts, for a long time, have a long history of supporting efforts to assist the homeless population in the state. And this was a way for them to engage and really step up to the plate and do something really constructive in a partnership with the state," said the President and CEO of the Nevada Resort Association.

Valentine tells Channel 13 that the campus is inspired by a facility in San Antonio called Haven for Hope.

Valentine said the new facility will have 900 beds available to men and woman with children.

"The residents are provided with supported services. If they may need childcare, vocational training, or healthcare. Residents will stay for about 4-6 months, but the goal is to help them on that path to get the resources they need to get to permanent housing.

"I think it's a really good option for them," said Rosemary Duarte.

Duarte lives across the street from the site.

She tells Channel 13 that homelessness has gotten increasingly worse over the years.

"You used to not see that many homeless. Now you do. They are always walking and screaming an all that. It's a big problem right now," said Duarte.

She believes the new facility will be available at the perfect time. She is hopeful it will help move the unhoused toward self-sufficiency.

"they are going to be out of the streets so i think it's going to help them a lot."

If everything goes according to plan, Campus for Hope could be completed by 2027.