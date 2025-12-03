LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New transitional housing for the homeless is under construction off of Charleston and Jones Boulevard at the current Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Facility.

It's called Campus For Hope. I've spoken with nearby residents who have raised concerns about this new project over the past couple of months.

Campus for Hope moving forward, new information center now open for community

Now, the community has the opportunity to learn more about the project.

It's called the Community Experience Center. It's a small bungalow on the southwest side of the campus, that has renderings, interactive displays and even representatives who can break down what Campus for Hope is all about.

“We want to really engage with the community and the neighbors and share more about what we’re doing, hear from them and see how we can partner together and see how we can partner together to make this campus really incredible for this community," said Campus for Hope CEO Kim Jefferies.

This center opened for the first time, Tuesday. Leaders across our valley including College of Southern Nevada President Stacy Klippenstein and Metro Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill joined Campus for Hope representatives to open it.

This center will be open Tuesdays 9 a.m. - noon. Jefferies says you can also schedule meetings with representatives of the facility if that day does not work.

This all comes as controversy continues to grow for this $200 Million 900-bed facility.

Residents told me in the past, it's a project they don't want in their neighborhood.

“Just because this is state owned land, we should not have to be forced down our throats," said a concerned resident.

“It’s completely unfit for a quiet residential neighborhood like this with so many school and churches right nearby," said Jim Root who sued to stop Campus for Hope.

Root is one of two nearby residents who organized protests and are even suing to stop the project.

“We are going to continue this. The fight is not over by any means," said Root.

A judge's decision on the lawsuit's dismissal is expected soon.

Root tells me residents are preparing to look into class action lawsuit options depending on the result.

The main reasons residents say they are against the campus includes security and safety.

Some CSN students agree, with their classes being so close to the facility.

“I do only because I park here, I’m here quite often," said CSN student Marcella Garcia.

Campus for Hope says they have a safety plan with Metro Police though.

“We’ll have a miniature police substation here, we’ll have a very robust security effort here," said Metro Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

According to Campus for Hope, this substation wouldn't come until phase 2 of the project, which is still at least four to five years away.

As for the college, CSN President Klippenstein says they'll partner with the campus.

“For CSN it’s really about our students being able to come over here to use it for educational training but also for the people who are here to utilize our services and get a degree," said Klippenstein.

This partnership will include training on behavioral and mental health services, education, job training and even dental and eye appointments.

The demolition process to turn this area in the Campus for Hope will start this Friday and the facility is expected to open in Summer of 2028.