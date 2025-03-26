Campus for Hope project stirring up controversy for nearby neighbors. Here's why.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new transitional homeless facility is stirring up controversy near the corner of Charleston and Jones Boulevards.

It's a project we introduced you earlier this year called the Campus for Hope.

In just two years, it's expected to be built — taking over a portion of the current Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services campus.

There's some division, though

Some nearby residents are divided on if it's what they want to see in their neighborhood.

“I think it’s terrific," said Daniel Anderson, who has lived in a nearby neighborhood since 1970.

“I mean we have to put them somewhere, right," said nearby resident Jaylin Henderson.

I asked Wendy Molina if she is concerned about safety.

"Yeah," said Molina, whose family has lived in the same neighborhood near the campus for more than 20 years.

As mentioned above, Campus for Hope is expected to be built by 2027, but construction has not started yet. Several steps are still needed to be taken before it can.

To make way for the new 26-acre campus, crews will have to tear down several buildings that are part of the Adult Mental Health Services.

Campus for Hope representatives tell me that process won't happen until all the services are moved to a new location, and all the people currently living in those buildings are relocated.

The Clark County Commission and Las Vegas City Councilhave both approved plans and financing for this project moving forward.

This new facility is expected to have 900 beds for the homeless and has a goal to give them services that are necessary to get them out of homelessness.

“There will be a plan for each individual based on their needs and assessment," said Nevada Resort Association President and CEO Virginia Valentine.

Valentine tells me the 900-bed count could change depending on need and the construction outlook.

Some of those services include mental health and substance abuse treatment, plus skills to find employment and more.

“So this is to get people back on their feet. They’ll live there maybe four to six months, then they’ll progress onto some kind of permanent housing," Valentine said.

Many in the surrounding community tell me they don't want the facility here, so I went door to door to hear for myself.

“My concern is that if there’s more people, we cannot come outside, because you never know," Molina said.

Molina and many others who I spoke with in person off-camera, via email and over-the-phone tell me they're concerned that Campus for Hope residents will leave the property and wander through their neighborhoods.

Some also worry other homeless people who are currently not staying at the facility will set-up camps nearby.

Molina says her community already has a lot of homelessness.

“Some people like to take stuff from the houses around here," Molina said. “We tried to put a fence here just for security.”

Valentine says she and the people coming together to put Campus for Hope together do not believe these issues will be a problem. She wants to reassure the nearby neighbors.

“People will not be admitted directly. There is no food bank here. There will not be people standing in line. They will come through a navigation system where it’s been predetermined that they’re a good fit for this program. There is absolutely no courtyard, this is not an emergency shelter," Valentine said.

She says if a homeless person goes to the campus and they were not referred there by county or city navigation systems, they will not be allowed in and won't be able to utilize these services.

That's why Campus for Hope representative do not believe people will congregate and set-up camps on public spaces surrounding the facility, since there is nothing to gain.

However, several nearby neighbors fear this will happen, and once someone is accepted into the facility, friends and family will set-up camp nearby to see them and try to be closer to the services — even if they can't use them.

Valentine says they are still currently working on plans of how they'll manage the property. She says there will be on-site security, and they will work with community partners to staff and secure the facility.

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas both have illegal camping ordinances, making it illegal to camp in public spaces. It's a story I actually brought to you last month.

New Clark County ordinance could mean jail time for camping in public places

Police can site and even arrest a homeless person for a misdemeanor charge if they camp in a public space.

We will continue to follow all the latest developments regarding Campus for Hope and make sure to share the updates with you.

