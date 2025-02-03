New Clark County ordinance could mean jail time for camping in public places

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new plan for homelessness in our valley is stirring up some controversy because it could mean jail time.

Homeless encampments are now illegal in public places across Clark County because of a new ordinance that took effect on Feb. 1.

Many in our valley tell Channel 13 they are split on whether or not this will help tackle homelessness in our community.

“Well I can see their reasoning to go ahead and try to have this enforceable though I don’t see how it could be very beneficial for the homeless community to go on and get out of homelessness itself," said Francisco Rodriguez, who works and lives in North Las Vegas.

Rodriguez often sees homeless encampments.

According to Clark County data, there were 7,906 homeless in the county last year. That's an increase of 36% since 2022.

“It’s more so just expected," Rodriguez said.

On my drive through the Historic Westside and the south part of the City of North Las Vegas, I saw tents lining freeway underpasses, homeless camps along streets and long lines outside the Salvation Army.

"Enforcement doesn’t seem like it might be beneficial to them," Rodriguez said.

Still, the new ordinance, outlawing camping on all public property, is in effect. This includes public right-of-ways, parks, trails, public businesses, parking lots, and more.

According to the county, the enforcement first starts with an officer's encounter with a homeless person. They will educate the person about the ordinance and that camping is illegal, give them information about shelters or any space they can go, and then tell them to move.

If the person does not move or comes back and sets up camp later, they can face a misdemeanor charge.

According to this ordinance, the person can be arrested and sent to the county jail for no more than 10 days or fined up to $1,000.

This is the maximum punishment and people can face both a jail sentence and a citation. The punishment could be less depending on the case.

"The only problem with that, say if they do arrest them and take them to jail is they turn them out of jail and put them back in the same situation," said Veterans Transition Resource Center Co-Founder Robert Dough.

Veterans Transition Resource Center is a nonprofit helping veterans in our valley, including homeless vets.

He says a larger plan is needed to fix this problem.

“If we can get them some help and get them into programs so that when the jail opens its doors and lets them out, they have something to go to," Dough said.

Rodriguez agrees.

"Provide more resources for them to go in and actually get out of the situation that they’re in," Rodriguez said.

Everyone who I spoke with Sunday says they want access to resources for our homeless population to continue and grow, they say it's critical help for a struggling community facing a new ordinance and its enforcement.