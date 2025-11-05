LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Controversy boiled up in court on Tuesday centered around Campus for Hope, a new transitional homeless facility being built on the same plot of land as the current Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services Campus at Charleston and Jones Boulevard.

In the courtroom, emotions ran high, leading to contentious comments and outbursts.

VIDEO | Ryan Ketcham talks to plaintiff Jim Roots about their next steps in their lawsuit

Work on Campus for Hope set to continue, judge dismisses mandatory junction against project

“What this gentleman has just said is very easy to see that it’s incorrect," said a nearby resident to Campus for Hope, about Defense Attorney Patrick Reilly.

“The question was, where were you in April and May in the state legislature when this was being considered, because none of these people showed up," said Defense Attorney Patrick Reilly.

Reilly made those comments about the dozens of nearby residents against the campus who packed the courtroom on Tuesday.

This is regarding one of the many claims several residents have in not supporting the project, that there were no public meetings about this project. The defendants disagree, citing the 2023 legislative session.

In 2023, the state legislature met several times, approving $100 Million to go towards the project, which was matched by area resorts also pledging $100 Million.

While Reilly made several comments about the nearby residents, some interrupted the hearing, forcing Clark County Judge Danielle Pieper to address them.

“I can’t have audience participation," said Judge Pieper.

This is all about the new 26-acre $200 Million Campus for Hope, a project I've followed closely all year long.

The facility is expected to house up to 900 homeless people at a time and is scheduled to open in 2028.

Defense Attorney Reilly claims match those I've heard from Campus for Hope CEO Kim Jefferies in past interviews, that the campus will have no front-facing day of services.

In order to be accepted into the Campus for Hope, you'll have to apply, meet several qualifications, including being drug-free and be referred there by a county or city navigation center.

However, residents and the plaintiffs argue that this will bring down property value, lead to more crime in the area, more homeless camps popping up nearby and will make many of them feel unsafe.

In June, residents Jim Root and Matthew Wambolt filed a lawsuit against the Campus for Hope, City of Las Vegas, State of Nevada, Clark County and Brian Knudsen.

WATCH | Why some residents are against the project

Las Vegas residents continue to speak out against Campus for Hope

The plaintiffs have filed an amended complaint that no longer includes Knudsen, who represents the area in Ward 1 for the City of Las Vegas and currently serves as the Mayor Pro Tem.

The plaintiffs were seeking a mandatory injunction, which would stop work on Campus for Hope. The defendants filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“We’re asking for a study, we’re asking for more information as much as possible, but it is very clear that there will be a detrimental effect, there will be people victimized," said Plaintiff's Attorney Phil Trenchak.

Judge Pieper says there needs to be proof of imminent, irreparable harm to residents if the injunction is not granted.

Plus, she says there needs to be some sort of statute, law or ordinance that the defendants broke or that proves studies or more info is needed to be given, before an injunction is granted.

The plaintiffs were unable to show proof of harm or any statutes, laws or ordinances.

Plaintiff's Attorney Trenchak claims they are unable to show the harm because no studies have been done to prove it. Defense Attorney Reilly says they've followed all legal procedures necessary to continue.

“And by the way, the information they’re asking for is in the public record," said Reilly.

Judge Pieper dismissed the mandatory injunction, letting construction continue.

As for the lawsuit itself, Judge Pieper says the court will take the motion to dismiss under advisement and will provide a written decision in the next 30 days.

Plaintiff Jim Root believes the court will use that time to discuss prejudice, as the current motion to dismiss is to do so with prejudice, which means it can't be brought back again.

Campus for Hope sent Channel 13 this statement regarding Judge Pieper's decision on Tuesday:

"A group of concerned citizens in Southern Nevada have worked hard to create and fully fund a new, comprehensive campus that will finally address the causes of homelessness in our community called Campus for Hope. This project will enable people to get back on their feet so they can live independently and with dignity – something every person deserves. We are delighted the judge saw this injunction for what it was, an attempt at delaying the work Campus for Hope will do to uplift the lives of thousands of Southern Nevadans experiencing homelessness. We are eager to share with the court the details of this project and we look forward to returning to the planning and development of this comprehensive campus, which will bring about transformational change the entire region."

"The Campus for Hope Foundation is a $200 million public-private partnership created to bring a transformational approach to address homelessness in Southern Nevada. The Campus for Hope will be an entirely new facility that will provide temporary apartment-style housing with wrap-around services to create a holistic approach to address the underlying causes of homelessness. This beautiful campus will be built on the principle that treating people with dignity will create accountability. Learn more and get involved by visiting www.nevadahope.org [nevadahope.org]."

The City of Las Vegas also agreed, sending Channel 13 this statement Tuesday:

"The city is pleased that the request for an injunction against the project was denied by Judge Pieper, and we look forward to her decision on the campus and city’s motion to dismiss this complaint."

As for what's next, Root says they are already working on their next steps.

“100% we are going to continue this. The fight is not over by any means. There are a million little things that we can do," said Root.

We will continue to bring you the latest with all things Campus for Hope, as it happens.