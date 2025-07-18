Campus for Hope breaks ground, controversy surrounding homeless project continues to build

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New homeless services are now one step closer to being offered in the area of Charleston and Jones Boulevard.

On Thursday, crews broke ground on the new Campus for Hope, a 26-acre transitional homeless facility built on the current Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services campus.

It's designed to give people the skills necessary to bring them out of homelessness. Services include mental & behavioral health and substance abuse treatment, plus skills to find employment and more.

But not everyone is happy about these services being built on Charleston and Jones. Dozens of nearby residents protested against it as controversy builds for the project.

“It’s really profound and incredible, it’s been a long time in the making for this community," said Campus for Hope CEO, Kim Jefferies.

Jefferies was joined by several local lawmakers including representatives from Clark County, the City of Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas. Governor Joe Lombardo and Nevada State Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager were also in attendance and spoke about the new project.

“We’re going to have significant resources for the people in our community who are suffering the most," said Governor Lombardo.

Plans for the Campus for Hope date back before 2023. That year, the state legislature approved $100 Million to go towards this project and area resorts also pledged $100 Million too. That covers the total cost of the project which is $200 million.

Jefferies confirms the total cost of the project remains at $200 million.

The City of Las Vegas, City of North Las Vegas, and Clark County are all expected to chip in to help cover $15 million of the annual operational budget of the Campus.

The State of Nevada is expected to match and cover $15 million as well to cover the rest of the $30 million annual costs.

Jefferies originally told me the campus would open in the spring or summer of 2027. Our latest update shows that the project has now been delayed about a year.

Here is the timeline Jefferies shared with me on Thursday:



Crews are currently working further on the design of the project

Site work will start this fall

Vertical construction will start summer of 2026

Construction will take two years

The Campus for Hope will open in 2028

The Campus for Hope is designed to help the homeless in our community, but it's not for everybody.

Jefferies tells me this is not a shelter, so there are no front-facing services. According to her, every unhoused person must be referred to the campus by the county or city navigation services — no one is just allowed to walk onto the facility.

“It’s really for people who are able and willing and ready for that next step to resolve their homelessness," said Jefferies.

Jefferies also shared the expected plan to divide up the 900 beds in the facility:



37% families

42% single individuals (half of them being men, half being women)

13% young adults (Ages 18-24)

4% Individuals identifying in the LGBTQ+ community

4% unmarried couples with no children

However, not everyone supports this new project.

I spoke with Jim Root, one of two nearby residents suing the City of Las Vegas, Clark County, State of Nevada, Campus for Hope, and City of Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen.

“We’re looking to expedite our hearing date to get this sorted sooner rather than later," said Root.

Root was joined by around 50 people protesting Thursday morning, before and during the groundbreaking ceremony. He said that's just a small portion of the total number of people he said are against the campus.

“We have over 2,000 members who have signed our petition against this project," said Root.

Root tells me they are still reviewing the possibility of turning this into a class-action lawsuit, so more residents in opposition can take part in it.

Root said he and several neighbors are concerned about too many unhoused people living so close by their neighborhoods, but Jefferies shared that the campus would come with rules.

“They will be required to be sober, they will be required to be in programming, they will be required to, certain backgrounds won’t be allowed on this campus because we have children," Jefferies said

Root tells me he's not only upset about more of the homeless population coming to the area, but he wishes there were more meetings and chances for him and his neighbors to share their opinions.

Jefferies tells me they followed all the steps to make this project happen.

“We have also done everything from Campus For Hope’s perspective that is required for us and we will continue to do everything that’s required from us," said Jefferies.

Though Root acknowledges the legality of the project, he disagrees with the morality.

“They may have legally checked all the boxes, but the fact of the matter is there’s a difference between legally and right," said Root.

Several supporters of the Campus for Hope point to the Adult Mental Health Facility as a reason why this shouldn't be an issue.

They claim neighbors bought their homes knowing there was this facility nearby, and that the campus won't be much different.

Jefferies said she understands the concerns from the opposing side, but shared that the way the project is planned, neighbors shouldn't expect any disruption to their everyday lives.

"Campus for Hope is not materially different than what's on this campus already," said Jefferies. "It's an adult mental health campus, it has been for 50 years and it's serving a very vulnerable population, much of the same clientele that we will have."

Root and other neighbors argue that the number of homeless individuals in the facility will increase, expressing concern that those not allowed inside the campus will still try to set up camp nearby and walk through their neighborhoods.

Jefferies said they will partner with local police, and are working to have them monitor the areas around the campus for the safety of the people inside and those living in homes around the facility.