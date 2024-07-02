Kamala Harris returning to Las Vegas, sixth trip to Nevada this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to return to Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the Biden/Harris campaign told Channel 13 that Harris will be at a campaign event in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9.

No further details have been announced regarding where the event will be held or who else will be in attendance.

This is her sixth trip to Nevada this year and her 14th since taking office. Here's a closer look.



On January 3, 2024 , Harris addressed hundreds of Culinary Union Local 226 workers to congratulate them on their latest employment deals with several resort corporations.



, Harris addressed hundreds of Culinary Union Local 226 workers to congratulate them on their latest employment deals with several resort corporations. On January 27, 2024 , Harris spoke to hundreds of people at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall in East Las Vegas.



, Harris spoke to hundreds of people at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall in East Las Vegas. On March 9, 2024 , Harris gave a nearly 20-minute speech at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas as part of a campaign tour through several states.



, Harris gave a nearly 20-minute speech at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas as part of a campaign tour through several states. On April 15, 2024 , Harris was scheduled to visit Las Vegas to "highlight the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act."



, Harris was scheduled to visit Las Vegas to "highlight the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act." Harris was scheduled to visit Las Vegas on May 4 . However, it was canceled due to inclement weather and high winds.



. However, it was canceled due to inclement weather and high winds. On June 28, 2024, this past Friday, Harris visited Las Vegas and discussed the presidential debate.

Harris addressed remarks made by former President Donald Trump and called many of them "lies."

Multiple news outlets, political commentators and former advisers to President Biden characterized a widespread "panic" among Democrats following the debate — with some teasing the possibility that he could step aside as the Democrats' presidential candidate for 2024. A post-debate poll conducted by CBS News-YouGov over the weekend found that 72% of registered voters believe President Biden "should not" be running for president, including nearly half of registered Democrats.

Here in Nevada, Channel 13's Steve Sebelius discussed the debate with a panel that included Republican Suzette LaGrange, former state senator and independent Patty Farley, and Democrat Laura Martin to discuss how they felt the candidates performed.

WATCH: Nevada panel discusses presidential debate

Nevada voters react to issues covered in first presidential debate of 2024

Meantime, former President Donald Trump has also visited the valley at least three times since January. The most recent was on June 9.

Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee was also in Las Vegas on Monday. He said the party needs volunteers to monitor the 2024 elections.

He said the party is also targeting voters who may not have cast ballots in the past and that Nevada will play a vital role in this year's election.

"It's absolutely critical. When you think about the seven states that divided, that decide 2016 and 2020, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, so it's absolutely critical for the map," Whatley said.

Whatley said his goal is to get 5,000 volunteers in Nevada and 100,000 nationwide.