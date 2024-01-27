LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Las Vegas as early voting opens in the 2024 Primary Election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon — her second visit to the valley this month.

Saturday kicked off early voting in Nevada's Presidential Preference Primary, in which voters will have the chance to narrow the field of presidential candidates ahead of the General Election in November.

Harris is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. at IBEW Local 365 in the east valley.

WATCH IT HERE:

The vice president isn't the only one to address Southern Nevada voters on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump rallied his supporters at Big League Dreams, calling on local Republican voters to caucus for him next month.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Las Vegas Valley again on Sunday, Feb. 4 ahead of the Primary Election on Feb. 6.

He last visited Southern Nevada on Dec. 8, stopping at the Carpenter International Training Center to showcase $3 billion in funding for a high-speed electric train route linking Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

If you're looking to check your voter registration or find a polling precinct or caucus location, we've collected more resources here.