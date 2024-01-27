2024 Nevada elections: Finding your polling place and registering to vote

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 election season is ramping up in Nevada. With early voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries and caucuses underway, where can you cast your ballot?

Voter registration

The voter registration page also allows you to register to vote, update existing registration, cancel existing registration, and view your current voter registration.

Polling precinct

On the Nevada Secretary of State page you can find early voting sites and polling locations by county.

Primary vs. caucus

The Republican party in Nevada is choosing to bound their delegates to the results of their caucus. However, because the Nevada Legislature passed a law in 2021 requiring a primary for both parties, there is also a GOP primary run by the state.

MORE: Trump's name missing on your GOP primary ballot? It's not a mistake

GOP caucus locations can be found here.

In 2024, Nevada has a Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) on Tuesday, February 6. Early voting will start on Saturday, January 27 and run through February 5.