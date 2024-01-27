LIVE: Former President Donald Trump rallies Las Vegas supporters ahead of Republican caucus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local supporters of former President Donald Trump lined up hours in advance to hear him speak in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The former president is rallying supporters at Big League Dreams ahead of the Republican caucus on Thursday, Feb. 8. He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Saturday was also the first day of early voting for the presidential nomination process — a process that has proved confusing for many Republican voters.

That's because the former president's name doesn't appear on the primary election ballot sent to all active registered Democrats and Republicans in the state.

Those who wish to cast a vote for Trump will have to attend the private caucus run by the Nevada Republican Party on Feb. 8. To vote in that contest, you have to attend a local precinct starting at 5 p.m.

The results of the caucus will ultimately award Nevada's 26 delegates to the national convention in mid-July.

With the start of early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary, campaign activity is heating up in Southern Nevada.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak Saturday afternoon at IBEW Local 365 in the easy valley. This will be Harris' second rally in Southern Nevada this month.