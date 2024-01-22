Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Trump visiting Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several political leaders are coming to Las Vegas this Saturday ahead of Election Day in southern Nevada.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the Las Vegas area for the second time this month.

The White House schedule shows that Harris and the Second Gentleman are scheduled to stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 27. The Vice President is scheduled to deliver remarks at an event with Congressman Steven Horsford. She is also scheduled to deliver remarks at a campaign event before returning to Los Angeles.

That's the same day that early voting is scheduled to begin for the Presidential Preference Primary in Nevada. Early voting is scheduled to take place through Feb. 2 and Election Day is set for Feb. 6.

Harris was in town earlier this month and she met with hundreds of Culinary Union Local 226 workers to congratulate them for recently signing historic employment deals with several resort corporations.

"I do strongly believe the strength of our nation depends on the strength of working people," Harris said during her speech. "When we fight, we win."

As of Monday morning, union leaders said they're still working on new labor agreements with 18 properties across the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

The visit will be Harris' 10th visit to Nevada since taking office.

Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to stop in the valley on Saturday. According to a press release, Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to a Team Trump Nevada Commit to Caucus Rally.

The event will be at Big League Dreams Las Vegas, which is located at 3151 East Washington Avenue.

Event organizers said it is open to the public. However, you do have to register for general admission tickets here. You may only register for up to two tickets per mobile number per event. The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trump was last in southern Nevada in October, which is when he addressed Las Vegas supporters at Stoney's Rockin' County at Treasure Island.