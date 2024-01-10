Here's what to know about the Presidential Preference Primary vs. Caucus in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Election season will soon get underway in Nevada. Our team is here to make sure you know how to make your voice and your vote count.

Sample ballots for the Presidential Preference Primary are being sent in the mail now with early voting beginning in a couple of weeks.

It will be Nevada’s first Presidential Preference Primary in decades. Days later, the Republican party will hold its own caucus.

Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary begins January 27 through February 2.

This year, you'll only have seven days of early voting versus the 14 days you've had in years past.

“We are following strictly Nevada regulations that came into place for the Presidential Preference Primary,” said Lorena Portillo, Clark County’s newest registrar of voters.

The Presidential Preference Primary election day is Tuesday, February 6.

Voting centers will be open 7 am to 7 pm.

Voters can choose to vote in person or by mail, and both registered Republican and Democrat voters can participate.

"Voters are going to feel the accessibility is still there whether it's a brand-new concept of primary election,” Portillo added.

Days later, on February 8, the Republican Party will host its own presidential caucus from 5 pm to 7:30 pm.

Registered Republicans must vote in person. Voters can stay for the whole event or cast your secret paper ballot and leave.

Republicans have the option to participate in the primary, the caucus, or both, but presidential candidates can only earn delegates through the caucus.

Where you vote, whether that is the primary or caucus, determines which candidates you see on your ballot.

For example, you'll find Nikki Haley on the primary ballot and Donald Trump on the caucus ballot.

Finally, non-partisan or independent voters must wait until the general election.

"If you're nonpartisan, you can register in either Democratic or Republican party affiliation up until election day,” said Portillo. “Only difference is during certain times you will be provided a provisional ballot."

To check your registration status and deadlines, you can visit the election department's website:registertovote.nv.gov