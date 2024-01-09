Sample ballots now in the mail for Nevada's Presidential Preference Primary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sample ballots are officially in the mail for the Presidential Preference Primary happening in Nevada.

The PPP will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, with early voting taking place from Saturday, Jan. 27, until Friday, Feb. 2.

Early voting will be available for this election in seven days, though voters can only cast ballots if they are registered with the Democratic or Republican parties.

“We look forward to conducting the Presidential Preference Primary for Clark County voters,” said Lorena Portillo, Clark County Registrar of Voters. “Voters are encouraged to check their registration information online and make any changes they need to make as soon as possible.”

The ballot will feature only candidates who filed with the Nevada Secretary of State's office to run for president in this election. If a candidate did not file to run in this election, then that candidate’s name cannot appear on the ballot.

Additionally, if a candidate on the ballot did not formally withdraw from the race before the withdrawal deadline, their name remains on the ballot.

To check your registration status or look up registration dates and deadlines, visit the Election Department website.