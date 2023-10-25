Donald Trump to address supporters at Stoney's Rockin' Country in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald J. Trump will be making a stop in Las Vegas this weekend.

Trump is expected to make remarks at a "Team Trump Nevada Commit to Caucus" event at Stoney's Rockin' Country on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event is set to start at 6 p.m., and doors open at 3 p.m.

Tickets are released on a "first-come, first-served" basis, according to the website. Additionally, guests may only register up to two tickets "per mobile number per event."

Those looking to attend the event may request their tickets on the event page.