'When we fight, we win': VP congratulates Culinary Union but workers' fight isn't over

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of Culinary Union Local 226 workers gathered Wednesday to hear a congratulatory message from the United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris' visit to Las Vegas comes on the heels of a historic employment deal made between three resort corporations: Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts in November.

"I do strongly believe the strength of our nation depends on the strength of working people," Harris said. "When we fight, we win."

Harris was joined by Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto along with Congressman Steven Horsford. Secretary of Labor Julie Su also made a celebratory speech.

But the fight isn't over just yet for thousands of culinary union workers. Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said negotiations are still ongoing with 23 independent employers on the Strip.

"It's smaller groups of workers but a much larger number of employers," Pappageorge said. "We think we're going to have strikes and it's unfortunate."

Pappageorge said negotiations have been going on since December with a strike deadline to be announced in the near future.

But while there is no deal on the table for these 7,700 workers, Pappageorge said he's gotten support from the current Biden-Harris administration.

"When they say this is the most worker friendly administration in our lifetime, it's true," Pappageorge said.

This was Harris' first visit to Nevada in 2024 and her ninth visit since taking office