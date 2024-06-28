Nevada voters react to issues covered in first presidential debate of 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first presidential debate of the 2024 election season took place it Atlanta Thursday night.

Presumptive nominees President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump took the stage to address the issues that voters care about, including the economy, health care and more.

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius is joined by a panel of Nevada residents that includes Republican Suzette LaGrange, former state senator and independent Patty Farley, and Democrat Laura Martin to discuss how they felt the candidates performed.

Starting off with who gave the better performance overall, LaGrange felt that Trump did better, and Farley agreed, but LaGrange admitted that there was a lot of blame-game and lying coming from both sides during the debate. Martin, however, said that even though Biden stumbled over his words that Trump didn't answers and "came across as just, like a baby."

The panelists all agreed that they were disappointed not to hear the candidates address such issues as education and childcare. Farley specifically pointed out how childcare was brought up, but then the conversation changed to whose ego was bigger and it was a missed opportunity to address the American people.

You can hear the full reaction from the panel here: