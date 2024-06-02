Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump holding rally in Las Vegas

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 16:57:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Las Vegas.

According to Trump's campaign, he is scheduled to hold a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9.

Trump's campaign says he will "lay out the choice for Nevada and the nation this November."

Doors are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. and the former President is scheduled to deliver remarks at noon.

According to the campaign, you can register for up to two tickets for the event, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can learn more here.

Trump visited Las Vegas in January and held a rally at Big League Dreams, ahead of the Republican caucus in February.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State's office, the 2024 June Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11.

Early voting is underway and runs through Friday, June 7.

The November General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5.

Early voting will begin on Saturday, Oct. 19 and run through Friday, Nov. 1.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

