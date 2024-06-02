Former President Donald Trump holding rally in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Las Vegas.

According to Trump's campaign, he is scheduled to hold a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9.

Trump's campaign says he will "lay out the choice for Nevada and the nation this November."

Doors are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. and the former President is scheduled to deliver remarks at noon.

According to the campaign, you can register for up to two tickets for the event, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trump visited Las Vegas in January and held a rally at Big League Dreams, ahead of the Republican caucus in February.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State's office, the 2024 June Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11.

Early voting is underway and runs through Friday, June 7.

The November General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5.

Early voting will begin on Saturday, Oct. 19 and run through Friday, Nov. 1.