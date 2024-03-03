First Lady Dr. Jill Biden advocates for women voters in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a significant impact during her visit to the valley on Saturday, addressing a crowd of over 100 people with a focus on female voters.

One young attendee expressed enthusiasm.

“It's fun, it's cool, and it gives me more education,” she told me.

Educating Nevada women about the upcoming 2024 election was a primary goal of Dr. Biden's visit.

“We know what is at stake. I've been so proud of how Joe has placed women at the center of his agenda, starting with his historic pick for vice president, Kamala Harris,” she said.

Dr. Biden, alongside other state representatives, spoke at the Service Employees National Union office, emphasizing the importance of the election. State Rep. Susie Lee remarked,

“We have so much at risk during this election," State Rep. Susie Lee. said. "Thank you. We are going to be on the trail together. Let's fight like hell.”

The event drew people from all over the valley, with attendees showing support for Dr. Biden's campaign.

"Women for Biden-Harris," a Las Vegas loca said. “We are here for our rights. We are here for democracy, which is on the line.”

Local Evelyn Pacheco brought her two grandchildren to the event, highlighting the importance of engaging young minds in politics.

“We've been here since 11. We've been waiting in line. I bring my grandbabies everywhere. I take them up to legislation with me," she said. "It's important that they know about Nevada legislation so that they know what's going on.”

Evelyn's granddaughter, Jordan, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“It's cool, and I'm glad to see her.”

Dr. Biden plans to tour all battleground states as part of her campaign efforts.