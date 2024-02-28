First Lady Dr. Jill Biden set to visit Nevada this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to stop in Nevada this weekend.

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Biden will launch the Women For Biden-Harris battleground states tour on Friday, March 1 and that it will run through Sunday, March 3.

According to a statement from the campaign, Dr. Biden will stop in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin to meet with women to discuss the upcoming election and encourage more women to cast their votes.

"Women put Joe in the White House four years ago and women will do it again," Dr. Biden said in a statement. "In our communities, women are the organizers, the planners,the mobilizers. We get things done."

It's a message echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris in a video message, which was also released on Wednesday.

Dr. Biden last visited Nevada with a stop in Reno in 2022.