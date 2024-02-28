Watch Now
Local News

Actions

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden set to visit Nevada this weekend

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Jill Biden
Posted at 11:27 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 14:27:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to stop in Nevada this weekend.

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Biden will launch the Women For Biden-Harris battleground states tour on Friday, March 1 and that it will run through Sunday, March 3.

According to a statement from the campaign, Dr. Biden will stop in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin to meet with women to discuss the upcoming election and encourage more women to cast their votes.

"Women put Joe in the White House four years ago and women will do it again," Dr. Biden said in a statement. "In our communities, women are the organizers, the planners,the mobilizers. We get things done."

It's a message echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris in a video message, which was also released on Wednesday.

Dr. Biden last visited Nevada with a stop in Reno in 2022.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH