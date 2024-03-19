Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden giving speech at Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday

President Joe Biden lands in Las Vegas on March 19, 2024, greeting congresswoman Dina Titus at Harry Reid International Airport
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 17:09:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden landed in Las Vegas just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday amid calls from Governor Lombardo to discuss releasing federal land to create affordable housing opportunities.

Watch live below as the president speaks at Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas where he is expected to discuss housing assistance programs in the state and across the nation. Congresswomen Susie Lee and Dina Titus also offer remarks alongside Congressman Steven Horsford.

Tuesday's visit marks the second presidential visit in Las Vegas in just three months. Biden previously traveled to our neighbors in the North, Reno, and will depart the valley for Phoenix.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

