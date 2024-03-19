WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden giving speech at Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden landed in Las Vegas just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday amid calls from Governor Lombardo to discuss releasing federal land to create affordable housing opportunities.

Watch live below as the president speaks at Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas where he is expected to discuss housing assistance programs in the state and across the nation. Congresswomen Susie Lee and Dina Titus also offer remarks alongside Congressman Steven Horsford.

Tuesday's visit marks the second presidential visit in Las Vegas in just three months. Biden previously traveled to our neighbors in the North, Reno, and will depart the valley for Phoenix.

JUST NOW: President Joe Biden is greeted by Reps. Steven Horsford and Dina Titus as he lands in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/eMVYEuAWuV — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) March 19, 2024

