President Joe Biden visiting Las Vegas, Reno next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time in three months, President Joe Biden is stopping in Southern Nevada.

On Thursday, the White House announced the president will be traveling to Reno and Las Vegas on March 18 and 19. He will then travel to Phoenix, Arizona.

Additional details on his visit have not been released by the White House.

This will be Biden's first visit to the Silver State since securing the Democratic Party nomination in the 2024 presidential race. This sets up a rematch of the 2020 election with former President Donald Trump securing enough delegates to receive Republican Party nomination.

Both candidates released statements after securing the nomination.

"Voters now have a choice to make about the future of this country. Are we going to stand up and defend our democracy or let others tear it down? Will we restore the right to choose and protect our freedoms or let extremists take them away? Will we finally make the wealthy pay their fair share in taxes or will we allow corporate greed to run rampant on the backs of the middle class? I believe that the American people will choose to keep us moving into the future. With every crisis, America has always emerged stronger and more united on the other side. This November will be no different and I believe we will do it together." President Joe Biden

A Message from President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8MUs8b448D — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 13, 2024

Both campaigns have visited the Las Vegas area multiple times this year and consider Nevada a battleground state.

President Biden visited the Historic Westside on Feb. 4. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke to Las Vegas voters on March 2. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in East Las Vegas on Jan. 27 and North Las Vegas on March 9.

Trump held a rally and spoke to voters at Big League Dreams on Jan. 27. He also spoke to voters at Treasure Island on Feb. 8 after winning the Nevada Republican caucuses.