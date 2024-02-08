Former President Donald Trump is in Las Vegas to watch results of the Nevada GOP caucus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas on Thursday to watch the results of the Nevada GOP caucus in person.

Trump is the only major candidate on the caucus ballot and is expected to win by a large margin.

According to a statement from his campaign, the former president will monitor the results from a private event at Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

Trump did not appear on the state's Presidential Preference Primary ballot — a factor that caused confusion among many Southern Nevada voters.

As to why that's the case, the answer is a little complicated. Essentially, Nevada's Republican Party chose not to award any delegates in the primary election, citing concerns over security, among other things. Senior political reporter Steve Sebelius has a more in-depth answer here.

Since only candidates who get votes in the caucus can win delegates, the Republican primary on Tuesday was essentially meaningless. "None of these candidates" got the most votes over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is still considered the primary winner as the human candidate with the most votes.

Voters who wish to cast a ballot for Trump on Thursday will have from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to do so. They must cast ballots in person at a caucus polling site.

To find a caucus location near you, we've posted links on ktnv.com/wheretovote.