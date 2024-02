LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the Nevada Presidential Preference Primaries less than 48 hours away, President Joe Biden is making a stop in Las Vegas.

The president arrived Sunday afternoon to head to the Historic Westside of Las Vegas to talk with prospective voters.

Watch below:

FULL SPEECH: President Joe Biden speaks in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas ahead Nevada primaries

His visit is the second in 2024. More on his previous visits, and that from Vice President Kamala Harris here.