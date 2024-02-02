President Biden will campaign in Las Vegas' Historic Westside this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' Historic Westside neighborhood will host a presidential visit over the weekend.

President Joe Biden will travel to Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 4 for campaign activities, as Channel 13 first reported last week.

Friday morning, the White House released additional information about the president's visit, including plans for him to headline a campaign event in the Historic Westside.

The White House did not immediately release details on the location and timing of the planned speech.

"During the event, the president will speak directly to voters about the stakes of this election," a White House spokesperson wrote.

The president's visit to the Las Vegas Valley will be his second in as many months. It follows Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign stop at the local IBEW union headquarters on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Nevada's voters are already casting ballots in the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary, with Tuesday, Feb. 6 being the final day to vote.

If you have questions about how and where to vote, our senior political reporter Steve Sebelius outlined all that information here.