President Joe Biden to discuss railroads, UNLV during Las Vegas visit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Air Force One has touched down in Las Vegas for President Joe Biden's most recent visit to the valley.

President Biden will be visiting the Carpenter International Training Center to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country. Included in those projects is a high-speed electric train route that aims to link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The President will also visit the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he will meet with UNLV President Keith Whitfield to address the recent deadly shooting on campus.

"While there, the president will also meet with the UNLV President along with public safety and student body representatives to personally share his condolences for those they have lost and reaffirm our support for local law enforcement, UNLV, and the broader community in the wake of this tragedy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC reporters aboard Air Force One.

