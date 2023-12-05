$3B in funding secured for Brightline West high-speed rail in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — $3 billion in funding has been secured to bring a "historic" high-speed rail to Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and aims to connect Las Vegas and Southern California. This will be the newest rail service from Brightline West and aims to reduce congestion and carbon emissions on the Interstate 15 corridor,

The project estimates that it will remove 3 million cars from the I-15 annually, reducing more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions every year and creating 35,000 union jobs.

Following the announcement, Brightline West released a statement about the historic project, saying. “We’re honored and humbled in the confidence President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg, Senator Rosen, and so many others have placed in Brightline’s vision to bring true high-speed rail to America. This is a historic moment that will serve as a foundation for a new industry and a remarkable project that will serve as the blueprint for how we can repeat this model throughout the country. We’re ready to get to work to bring our vision of American-made, American-built, world-class, state-of-the-art high-speed train travel to America.”

“The High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition is proud to be in partnership with Brightline West in this historic project. Americans want high-speed rail, and Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition will deliver. Brightline West will be the most elegant travel-by-rail experience you can have in America, and it will be the catalyst for America’s renaissance of travel by high-speed rail. The High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition is ready to bring this transformative transportation project to Americans. Let’s get to work,” shared the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition in a statement.

“This historic high-speed rail project will be a game changer for Nevada’s tourism economy and transportation. It’ll bring more visitors to our state, reduce traffic on the I-15, create thousands of good paying jobs, and decrease carbon emissions, all while relying on local union labor,” said Sen. Rosen. “For decades, Nevadans have heard about the benefits of high-speed rail, and I’m proud to have led the charge for months to push the U.S. Department of Transportation to secure critical funding to make this a reality. I’ll always fight to support Nevada’s tourism economy and create good-paying, union jobs.”

“As far back as 2001, I’ve been advocating to bring a true high-speed rail system to Southern Nevada, and I am thrilled that this funding will allow Brightline West and the Nevada Department of Transportation to do just that,” said Rep. Titus. “This project will help bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue and create thousands of good-paying, union jobs. We’ll be creating jobs, reducing emissions, alleviating traffic, and setting an unprecedented example for the possibilities of high-speed rail in our country.”

“Connecting Las Vegas and Southern California by high-speed rail will create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs, boost our Southern Nevada tourism economy, and finally help us cut down on I-15 traffic,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Bringing high-speed rail to Southern Nevada just makes sense, given the tens of millions of visitors we have each year. I will keep working to ensure Nevada is getting the resources we need to make transportation easier and cleaner for Nevada families.”