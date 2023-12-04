President Joe Biden coming back to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is returning to Southern Nevada.

On Monday, the White House announced the President will stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8. They also announced that from Dec. 8 through Dec. 10, the President will travel to Los Angeles.

No further details were provided, as of Monday at 10 a.m.

Biden last visited Las Vegas in March to promote lower health care and prescription drug costs. For example, the cost of insulin. Nevada has the highest rising costs for prescription drugs than any other state.

You can see his full speech whenever he addressed the crowd at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas here.