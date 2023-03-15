Live: President Joe Biden discusses prescription drug prices at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is set to discuss his plan to lower health care and prescription drug costs in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

We are at UNLV where President Joe Biden will speak around 11:30 on prescription drug costs, signs in the room say “Lowering costs for American families” @ktnv pic.twitter.com/LZSaDqd54Z — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) March 15, 2023

The President's visit to the valley comes as reports show that Nevada has the highest rising costs for prescription drugs in the nation. The President arrived at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday evening ahead of his speech.

TRAFFIC: Prepare for lane closures Tuesday, Wednesday as President Biden visits Las Vegas

Earlier this month, the largest manufacturer of insulin in the US, Eli Lilly announced that diabetics will no longer pay more than $35 a month for the life-saving medication.

Channel 13 will be live-streaming the President's remarks at ktnv.com/live at 11:30 a.m.