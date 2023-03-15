Watch Now
Live: President Joe Biden discusses prescription drug prices at UNLV

President Joe Biden
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 13:41:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is set to discuss his plan to lower health care and prescription drug costs in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The President's visit to the valley comes as reports show that Nevada has the highest rising costs for prescription drugs in the nation. The President arrived at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday evening ahead of his speech.

Earlier this month, the largest manufacturer of insulin in the US, Eli Lilly announced that diabetics will no longer pay more than $35 a month for the life-saving medication.

Channel 13 will be live-streaming the President's remarks at ktnv.com/live at 11:30 a.m.

