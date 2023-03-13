Prepare for lane closures Tuesday, Wednesday as President Biden visits Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prepare yourself, the President of the United States of America is coming to Las Vegas and lane closures are being planned.

"Air Force One will arrive in LAs Vegas tomorrow evening," officials with LAS said. "Expect traffic delays as the presidential motorcade travels around the Valley."

Officials with Harry Reid International Airport said for people who are flying may need to come to the airport three hours before their scheduled flight.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on Facebook traffic closures throughout the valley. The closures will start Tuesday in the late afternoon to evening around 5:30 p.m.

"Between 5:30 to 6:30 p.m," police said. "We expect hard closures for the airport connector, 215 westbound, I-15 northbound between 215 and US 95."

The list of hard closures continues with the US 95 northbound between the spaghetti bowl to Summerlin Parkway. Also, Summerlin Parkway will be closed in both directions.

Las Vegas police said on Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Summerlin Parkway to US 95 and I-15 Southbound in the resort corridor will also experience hard closures.

Finally, on Wednesday, police said from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Maryland Parkway from Tropicana Avenue to Russell Road will also be closed.

"Please give yourself plenty of time if you are trying to access the airport," police said. "This is a tentative schedule and is subject to change without warning."

The White House sent a press release discussing the reason for President Joe Biden's visit. He will be in the city to discuss prescription drug costs.

Biden is said to discuss his plans to lower prescription drug costs in the valley.